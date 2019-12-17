Realme Buds Air Launched with Wireless Charging Case for Rs 3,999

If you’ve been following Realme product launches lately, then at the recent launch of the company’s Realme X2 Pro smartphone, CEO Madhav Sheth has teased Airpods-like, which are supposedly the new Realme Buds Air earphones. The company has been teasing the same for the past few weeks now and Realme has launched them alongside the Realme X2 smartphone. The Realme Buds Air is the new offerings from the company’s earphones segment, which already had popular Realme Buds & Buds 2 (wired earphones) and Realme Buds Wireless (Bluetooth earphones).

Well, the company now chose to unveil their first truly wireless earphones, which certainly appears to be based on Apple AirPods and had launched – Realme Buds Air earbuds, which the Realme calls it True Wireless and Real Seamless earbuds. The new Realme Buds Air comes with the company’s custom R1 headphones chip and also supports Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

In terms of design, the Realme Buds Air offers an arc design and the full-arc design is carry forwarded to its charging case as well. And, these Realme Buds Air case can be charged wirelessly with Qi-wireless charging support alongside the conventional USB Type-C charging as well. If you’re curious about how much does this case weigh, it is 42.3grams whereas a single earbud is weighed around 4.16grams.

The functionality of these Realme Buds Air is surprisingly similar to Apple’s AirPods. They feature auto-connection, smart in-ear detection and Google Assistant too. Auto-connection lets you pair with your phone with a single press of a button and opening the case cover lets you pair them automatically.

And, Realme is using an optical sensor here to enable smart in-ear detection, which detects whether the Buds are being used and automatically plays music when put on your ears and pauses when removed, which is quite handy. Further, Google Assistant can be activated by pressing the Buds for a second, which furthermore can be used to control music playback, calls and adjusting the volumes as well.

According to Realme, these new realme buds offer dual-channel transmission that allows these Realme Buds Air to operate independently and the company also claims that these new Buds reduces latency by 51% when it comes to gaming and video playback.

Under the hood, the Realme Buds Air pack in 12nm dynamic bass boost driver, which paired with DBB (Dynamic Bass Boost) claims to give users an immersive experience, according to the company. The Realme Buds Air also features Environment Noise Cancelling (ENC), which utilises two microphones that filter out background noise, during calls.

As for the controls, these Realme Buds Air feature touch controls, which by double-clicking the buds lets you play/pause music playback or answer a call. Triple clicking them skips to next song and long-pressing triggers the voice assistant or end/declines a call. And, lastly, long-pressing on both sides will activate/end the gaming mode.

Lastly, the battery on these latest Realme Buds Air claims to deliver a 17-hour music playback, which can be monitored on your phone. As stated earlier, these Buds come with wireless charging case, which can be placed on the Realme 10W wireless charger that will further charge up the earbuds. There’s an LED indicator on the case, which lets you notice the charge information. In addition, Realme provides USB Type-C charging cable in the box to charge case as well.

The new entrant to Realme earphones segment – the Realme Buds Air are launched in India for Rs 3,999 and these will be featuring in three colour variants including –– Yellow, Black and White. The Realme Buds Air will be available exclusively on Flipkart, Realme website and offline stores near you. The first sale of these new Buds will be from the 23rd of December.