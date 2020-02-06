Realme C3 Launched in India for a Starting Price of Rs. 6,999

The Realme C3 smartphone is being teased by the company from a few days and it has been launched in India today. This entry-level phone is the successor of the Realme C2 that was launched last year which was priced at Rs. 5,999 in India. Well, the Realme C3 will be coming with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch which will be housing the selfie camera. The LCD panel of the phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass and the smartphone will be available in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red color options.

The Realme C3 offers HD+ resolutions and has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset under the hood that comes with eight cores accompanied with 3GB / 4GB RAM. It will be available in 32GB as well as 64GB storage options. On the rear, there is a 12MP main camera sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, the company provided a 5MP sensor with an f/2.5 aperture.

The entry-level phone comes out of the box with Android 10 operating system with ColourOS 7.0 on top. It also comes with heat dissipation technology by using dual-layer graphite and copper foil. There is a 5000mAh battery on the device with 10W charging support. The device also supports reverse charging to charge other devices and comes with microSD card support up to 256GB.

The handset measures 164.4 x 75.0 x 8.95mm and weighs 195 grams. The phone lacks the fingerprint sensor but facial unlocking can be utilized to unlock the device easily. The handset is splash-proof and comes with dual SIM support. The 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 6,999 while the bigger 4GB variant is priced at Rs7,999 and will go for sale on 14th February via Flipkart. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.