Pricing & Availability of Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Teased

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 series has got into the news once again. According to the earlier information, the S20 series consists of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones and all these three variants will be coming with 5G connectivity. We have already got many leaks about the specs and features of these upcoming phones revealing the screen refresh rate and many other features.

Now, there is another bit of information that has been shared which reveals the pricing and availability of these phones in Europe. The Galaxy S20 will be priced in between €900 and €1,000 which is about $997 to $1,109 while the Galaxy S20+ 5G could cost €1,050 to €1,100 that is $1,163 to $1,219 in the US. Well, the third and top model, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G could be priced at €1300.

The Galaxy Z Flip is also expected to be priced at €1400 which should be around $1500. We know that Samsung is holding an Unpack event on the 11th of February and these devices should be announced on that day. On the same day, even Xiaomi is launching its Mi 10 smartphone. The Galaxy S20 is expected to be available right away in South Korea and should follow in other markets a few weeks later.

In France the S20 series will be made available from March 13th and pricing will start at €900. The devices will be going for pre-order from February 11 to March 13 to get an estimate for the smartphones. Are you planning to get any of these devices? Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.

Via