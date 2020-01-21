Oppo Find X2 Surfaces Online with Dual 44MP Selfie Camera

Looks like Oppo is getting ready for the launch of its upcoming flagship Find X2 Smartphone. Last year in the month of December, at the Qualcomm Summit, Oppo mentioned that it is going to announce its Find X2 smartphone in the first quarter of 2020 and now a popular YouTuber has posted a picture of a new smartphone on this twitter account claiming that the device has not yet been released.

Holding an unreleased smartphone right now, with world's FIRST 44MP Dual Punch-hole front camera… Can anyone guess from which company? pic.twitter.com/A0VhiXxJog — Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) January 20, 2020

It is expected that the device is Oppo’s Find X2 but there isn’t any confirmation on the same. There are many details that make us believe that is Find X2 and even the interface is similar to the companies smartphones along with the wallpaper. According to the tweet, it is claimed to be the first smartphone with a 44MP front camera.

It is expected that this year is going to be a year for punch-hole displays instead of pop-cameras used to achieve that FULLView displays which are most trending these days on smartphones. As of now, we do not have any other information about this upcoming device from Oppo but it is expected to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will be featuring Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity.

Furthermore, it is said to be coming with a 65W fast wired charger and could be featuring a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen at QHD+ resolution. Do you this is Oppo’s upcoming Find X2 smartphone? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.