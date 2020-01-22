Pocophone F1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Stable Update

Pocophone F1 is now receiving the latest Android 10 stable update which brings the MIUI software to version 11.0.4.0QEJMIXM. This update also includes the Android security patch for the month of January 1. Looks like the update is being rolled out only for the users who are running stable MIUI 10 and also who made a jump to the MIUI 11 stable beta.

The size of the update is 1.9GB and it is suggested to download this update via Wi-Fi to avoid data charges. The users will be receiving a notification of the update but if you have not received it, go to the setting of the phone and head towards the system update section. If you can find the update available, then it has to be downloaded and then installed. Make sure the battery on the device is also above 50 percent.

The update will be bringing all the goodies of Android 10 which also includes many other fixes and fixes to the notification shades, scrolling screenshots, and Game Turbo. It will also be including other improvements and optimizations. Recently we have studied that Poco has split up with Xiaomi and now is an independent brand that will be focussing only in the Indian market.

Furthermore, Poco also has plans to bring many new devices with aggressive pricing and reportedly planning to launch 3 new phones. Are you a Pocophone F1 user? Did you receive the update on your phone? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.

Source 1, 2