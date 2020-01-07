Android 10 Update Rolling out for Motorola One Vision Smartphone

Motorola One Power smartphone started receiving the Android 10 update from December 2019 and now Motorola’s One Vision is getting this latest update. According to the company, it has started rolling out the new stable update build of Android 10 via OTA update and it is being rolled out for users in Brazil. The update is being pushed in phases so it might take some time to reach your device depending on the region you are in.

The official Motorola on its support page has stated that the update has started rolling from the 6th of January and will be reaching all the Motorola One Vision smartphones before 6th February 2020. Well, this update will bring all the goodies of Android 10 alongside the security patch for the month of 2020. The update comes with the built number QSA30.62-24 and this will be changing when it hits devices from other regions.

The new update brings many new features along with improvements across the board and this includes many requested system-wide card mode, Live Caption support, revamped permissions, a new gesture navigation system, Focus mode and more. If you have not received the update, go to the setting of the phone and head toward the system updates section. If you can find the update, download it and install it accordingly.

There is no information on when the device from India, UK, and other European regions will be getting this update but it is expected to happen soon now. The device was initially launched in May last year and came out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system. Are you waiting for the Android 10 update on your device? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.