OnePlus 6 & 6T receiving new Oxygen OS 10.3.1 Update – Details

OnePlus is rolling out a new Oxygen OS 10.3.1 update to the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. Last year, in the month of November, the first Oxygen 10 update for both these smartphones was rolled out but it came with many bugs and issues. To clear out those bugs and issues OnePlus is now rolling out his new update which will be a major roll-out.

This update will be fixing issues that are related to the original Android 10 update and also improves the stability of the phone along with bringing Googles December security patch. There are many fixes that have been rectified in this update and few of them are listed below.

Optimize image review time in professional mode

Fixed camera crash

Addressed an issue where video and images did not show in the gallery app

Fixed an issue with animated icons when restarting the smartphone

Fixed random disconnection of 5Ghz hotspots

Fixed black screen issue after unlocking the device with fingerprint

Solved the problem of device heating while charging

Along with this, we have the general bug fixes with a security patch for the month of December that has been received. If you have not received the update, go to the setting of the phone and check for it manually. If the update is available then you need to download it and install it. Make sure the phone has enough battery on it to install the update. Comment in the section below if you have received the update on your phone and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source