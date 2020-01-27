Oppo to Announce its Smartwatch with ECG Feature

Oppo is said to be getting ready to launch its first smartwatch in the Q1 of 2020 which has been officially confirmed by the company. The device should be coming with ECG (Electrocardiogram) feature and will feature a rectangular dial just like what we have seen with the Xiaomi Mi Watch. According to the companies, Vice President, Brain Shen a rectangular dial is better than a circular dial as it can display more information to its users.

The latest report comes from Weibo account Digital Cheat Station that says, the upcoming smartwatch from Oppo will be able to measure ECG/EKG and with this feature, the users of the watch will be able to test and see if their heart has any kind of irregular rhythm. This feature is one of the most advanced features in smartwatches with a focus in health tracking.

We have already seen few smartwatches from different companies that came with built-in ECG features which include the Apple Watch Series 5, the Galaxy Active 2 from Samsung, Amazfit Verge and also Move ECG from Withings. There isn’t any information on the launch of this upcoming smartwatch but we are sure it should be launched before the end of March 2020 and might also launch it along with the company’s new Oppo Fine X2 smartphone.

We are not sure what other features the smartwatch will be coming with but it should be tracking the fitness of the users like counting the number of steps and the calories burnt during any physical activity apart from showing notifications. We should be getting more information about this smartwatch in the upcoming days and let us know if you are interested in this smartwatch from Oppo by commenting in the section below. Stay tuned PhoneRadar for more.

