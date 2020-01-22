Honor MagicWatch 2 Limited Edition Launched with Different Designs

Honor launched its Magic Watch 2 recently along with Band 5i, now the sub-brand of Huawei has launched its Limited Edition of the Magic Watch 2. This new watch comes with new and colorful bands and bezels along with themes that are designed by a number of rising stars in the world of art and graphic design.

There were only limited watch faces for Huawei Health app and this is a known fact to everyone, but from February 2020, 85 new face designs will be made available for download for the Huawei Health app users. Honor has selected these 85 completely new designs from 1400 entries in the Honor Global Watch Face Design Contest that was conducted recently.

President of Honor – George Zhao has claimed that the company has been striving to be a fashion-forward technology brand that will be targeting the young generation. The new MagicWatch 2 is supposed to truly embody our bold, adventures spirit with a range of designs to suit every style and taste of its users.

The availability of this Magic Watch 2 Limited Edition has not been revealed as of now but the 46mm MagicWatch 2 in Charcoal Black variant for £160 while the 42mm variant is available for £150. Are you planning to get this watch from Honor? Are you into fitness? Do you use any fitness tracker? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.