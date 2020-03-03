OPPO Watch New Features teased; Launching on March 6th

Oppo is bringing its new smartwatch to step up its game in wearable departments. Recently, OPPO had a successful launch of its OPPO Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India alongside its new true wireless buds — the OPPO Enco Free and OPPO Ecno W31. There are new Chinese teasers of its upcoming accessory on Weibo accounts, which confirms the launch date and also some of its prominent specifications as well.

The company had announced that OPPO Watch is said to be debuting on March 6th in China along with its new flagship Find X2 as well. The new smartwatch from OPPO, which looks pretty much identical to the Apple Watch is said to shipping with Google WearOS. The teaser image showcased two-colour variants that include — Black and Gold. The teaser image further indicates that you could call/answer calls with the new OPPO Watch, which however doesn’t confirm on whether there’s an LTE option or variant, as Apple Watch is offered. Though the watch appears identical it still doesn’t have the crown to navigate, instead, there are two tactile buttons on the right that is believed to be utilized for navigating through the menus within the watch.

That said, few other teasers of the OPPO Watch reveal further specifications of what to expect from the new smartwatch made by OPPO. Going by the teaser images, it is believed that the watch would feature a 1.91-inches display panel, preferably AMOLED, which is said to be having a pixel density of 326ppi. In addition, the OPPO Watch will also be coming with 100-percent DCI-PE colour gamut as well. Unfortunately, that is all we have from the teasers posted on Weibo, however, there are speculations circulating that it could possibly have eSIM support alongside GPS variant, and also ECG is also on the expectations list. Nonetheless, we’ll have to wait a couple of more days to see on what the new OPPO Watch brings to the table.

In other news, OPPO had also launched its financial services in India named — OPPO Kash. This new mobile app would be offering loans from Rs 2 lakhs to 2 crores for consumers and businesses respectively.

