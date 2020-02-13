Oppo Reno3 Pro Listed Online by Retailers with Dual Selfie Cameras

Oppo Reno3 Pro with dual selfie cameras has been in the leaks which is expected to be the international 4G Version. Now, Oppo has launched promo pages of this device on Amazon India as well as Flipkart online sellers. This upcoming device is now confirmed to feature dual punch hole camera design for the Reno3 Pro and will also be the first Oppo device to come with a dual punch-hole selfie camera.

So the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will sell via Flipkart in India.

Confirms my previous leak. Oppo Enco Free to tag along.#OPPO #OPPORENO3PRO #OPPOENCOFREE pic.twitter.com/UDwNEPnc4T — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 12, 2020

The Oppo Reno3 Pro which we have already seen comes with a 765G SoC along with an integrated 5G modem for 5G connectivity whereas in India the 5G network is not yet ready so the handset is going to come with a 4G chipset and will be powered with Snapdragon 730G that was revealed recently for 4G markets.

The Oppo Reno3 Pro came with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio offering a 90Hz refresh rate. It was made available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants and the same can be expected with the new one. The device was the companies first phone to come out of the box with Android 10 based ColorOS 7.

The main camera used here is an 8MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. To power the handset there is a 4020mAh battery with the support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. It comes with a fingerprint scanner and was available in different color options.

The main difference is the Reno3 Pro phone will be coming with 2.5D curved edges of the OLED panel but the renders reveal a flat panel for the upcoming device.