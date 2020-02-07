Oppo Find X2 Screenshots leak, Reveals 120Hz Refresh Rates QHD+ & FHD+ Support

Well, the Oppo Find X2 is set to be launched on the 22nd of February while it will be displayed at the MWC 2020. Now a leakster from China has shared few screenshots of the alleged Oppo Find X2 smartphone which reveals the support screen resolutions and refresh rates. These screenshots reveal the automatic screen resolutions and refresh rate settings which will be coming with the Find X2 series.

Recently the certification platforms like Thailand’s NBTC and Malaysia’s SIRIM have revealed that the Find X2 series consists of two phones that include Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. As of now, there isn’t any information on the differences between these phones. The company has confirmed that the Find X2 series will be coming with topnotch specs and have also spilled a lot of information on the series.

As per the screenshots, the Find X2 will be letting its users switch between two refresh rate options, which is 60Hz and 120Hz easily. When in the 120Hz refresh rate mode, the phone will be able to support quad HD+ resolutions of 3160 x 1440 pixels and also FHD+ resolutions also. This option lets the users save the battery life of their phones since higher refresh rate displays will be consuming more battery.

The Oppo Find X2 series will be coming with a 6.5-inch display and might be featuring a punch-hole display on the top left corner. It might be coming with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will also be having the facial unlocking system for more security. Furthermore, under the hood, it should be carrying Snapdragon 865 SoC and might be equipped with UFS 3.0 storage. More details on the same should be known in the coming days and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same. Stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source