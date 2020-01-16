OPPO F15 Launched in India with 48MP AI Quadcam for Rs. 19,990

Oppo has launched its F15 smartphone in India today with AI quad rear camera setup. The device will be available in Lightning Black and Unicorn White color options. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 19,990 in the country and is going for pre-order starting today. It will be going for sale from the 24th of January 2020 and will be coming with may launch offers.

The handset comes with a sleek design with a 7.9mm thin design and weighs 172 grams. There is a 48MP AI quad-camera setup on the back with main 48 main camera, 8MP secondary camera, and two 2MP cameras. It has a 119-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens and a 3-8cm Macro lens. Furthermore, the phone offers Night Portrait modeling with EIS anti-shake and AI beautification features.

The Oppo F15 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered with Mediatek Helio P70 Chipset. Out of the box, it will be featuring the Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.1. There is 8GB of RAM memory along with 128GB of internal storage which can be extended further via microSD card slot. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera and comes with an in-Display fingerprint sensor.

On the back, there is a 4025mAh battery with the support for VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge which gives a 2-hour talk with 5 minutes of charging. It also comes with Game Boost 2.0 for enhanced gaming experience and also has a 3-card slot that can be used for two SIM cards and one memory card. Are you planning to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.