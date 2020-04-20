Oppo A52 Launched With Quad Rear Cameras & A Massive Battery

Oppo A52 has been launched in China. Amidst the crisis, the Chinese OEM maker has been launching its new smartphones in China as well as several other markets, globally. After the recent launch of Oppo A12, and Oppo Find X2 Lite, the company had now unveiled its Oppo A52 smartphone. It packs in a punch-hole display and Snapdragon 665 SoC, under the hood, and much more.

Currently, the Oppo A52 is listed on the Chinese website. And, as it suggests, the Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inches 1080p (FHD+) display (a punch-hole display) that achieves a screen-to-body-ratio 95%. Further, the display is enclosed in a 3D glass back.

The Oppo A52, as suggested earlier, is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, the octa-core processor is further paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The Oppo A52 features 8GB LPDDR4x RAM coupled with onboard storage of 128GB. There’s also microSD expansion support for up to 256GB. On the software front, the device ships with Android 10-based Color 7 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras

The Oppo A52 has an L-shaped array of four cameras on the back. The 12MP sensor acts as a primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, which has a 119-degree field of view. The other two 2MP sensors act as a depth sensor and a macro sensor. The punch hole on the front carries an 8MP selfie shooter with an aperture of f/2.0

The Oppo A52 is fuelled by a massive 5000mAh battery. It is said to be supporting Oppo’s 18W fast-charge technology, via USB Type-C.

The Oppo A52 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also acts as a power button. The connectivity options include — Wi-Fi, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Pricing

The Oppo A52 launched in China and the device is available for CNY 1599 (Rs 17,400 approx.). However, Indian availability and pricing of the Oppo A52 are still not known.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates and you can follow us here on Twitter and Instagram.