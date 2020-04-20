Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G Announced With Snapdragon Gaming-Centric SoC

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G has been announced by the OEM maker in the Portuguese market. Oppo had launched the Find X2 and the Find X2 5G flagships, last month. And, this new Find X2 series phone comes as a trimmed-down version of the current flagships.

Several OEM makers, like Huawei, and Samsung have been historically opting to bring the lighter versions of their already popular flagship smartphone. And, the Oppo Find X2 series follows the program, with the Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G smartphone.

Much like the flagships, the Oppo Find X2 Lite has also opted for some of the design elements from the Find X2. For instance, the device features the array of rear cameras on the back, however the front features a dewdrop notch display, instead of a punch-hole display.

The display on the Find X2 Lite is measured 6.4-inches diagonally, which comes with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). This display achieves a pixel density of 408ppi and also a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. The display is enclosed in a gradient finish body. And, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is offered in Moonlight Black and Pearl White color variants. Also, there’s no fancy 120Hz display on the ‘Lite’ version but instead, settles with a 60Hz display, unlike the flagship smartphones.

Performance With 5G

The Oppo Find X2 Lite gets interesting under the hood. The device is powered by Qualcomm gaming-centric and also 5G powered Snapdragon 765G chipset. This makes the Find X2 Lite another affordable 5G smartphone along with the recently announced Oppo A92s smartphone. The Snapdragon 765G is an octa-core processor built on a 7nm process and is paired with Adreno 620GPU. There’s also Hyperboost mode to monitor resource extensive gaming.

The Find X2 Lite is only available in one variant when it comes to storage. The device is equipped with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM coupled with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G With Quad Rear Cameras

Similar to the flagship Find X2 series, you can find an array of quad cameras on the back of Oppo Find X2 Lite smartphone. There’s a 48MP f/1.7 primary camera coupled with an 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. These are further accompanied by 2MP f/2.4 black and while the camera and also another 2MP f/2.4 retro-style camera as well. Here, the 48MP primary camera is a 6P lens that additionally features AI Noise Reduction and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation).

The rear cameras come with a bunch of modes to enhance the camera experience. To name a few, there are professional, portrait, night scenery, time-lapse modes and more. The rear camera on the Oppo Find X2 Lite also supports video recording of up to 4K at 30fps.

On the front, the dewdrop notch beholds a selfie shooter, which is a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It supports video recording of up to 1080p at 30fps.

A 4025mAh battery capacity powers the Oppo Find X2 Lite smartphone. It also supports the company’s VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 for faster-charging speeds. The USB Type-C at the bottom is utilized for charging and data transfers.

Lastly, the connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, NFC support, Wi-Fi and GPS as well. In terms of software, the Oppo Find X2 Lite ships with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.

Pricing

There’s no official pricing of the Oppo Find X2 Lite listed by the company on the website yet. Also, the region availability apart from the Portuguese market is yet to be known. However, third-party retailers are suggesting that it would be priced €499 (Rs 41,600 approx.). The flagships Find X2 series is yet to be launched in the Indian market. And, the Find X2 Lite available in India is still unclear at the moment.

