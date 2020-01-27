LG Announces Android 10 Update Timeline for few of its Smartphones

LG has announced that it will be updating 9 of its smartphones with the Android 10 operating system. LG has lost most of its market from the past couple of years in the smartphone section and is also lagging behind other smartphone makers in terms of pushing out the updates. Now LG has announced its roadmap for Android 10 update to its 9 phones and few will be receiving the update as late as last quarter of this year.

From LG only two smartphones are running on the Android 10 operating system which is the LG G8 ThinkQ and the Korean units of V50 ThingQ 5G which is the last thing a smartphone user wants. In the press release, LG has revealed that the smartphones will be receiving the update and also their timeline. The LG V40 ThinQ along with the international variants of the V50 ThinQ, G8X ThinQ, G8S ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, K50S, K40S, K50, and Q60 will be getting the Android 10 update by the year-end.

The Roadmap for these phones is February 2020 for the LG V50 ThinQ while the LG G8X will be receiving it in the second quarter of 2020. The LG G7, G8S, and V40 will be getting this update in the third quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020 will see the updates for LG K50S, K40S, K50, and Q60 smartphones.

The other companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung have already updated most of their phones to the latest Android 10 operating system and LG is still preparing a Roadmap of the update for a few of its smartphones. Comment in the section below if you are waiting for an update and you use any of these phones and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for similar news and updates.