Is the Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Capable of 100x Zoom?

The upcoming flagship series from Samsung is been in the leaks from the past few days and the latest one reveals that the main camera of the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be supporting 100x Zoom. The Huawei P30 Pro that was announced last year comes with a periscope zoom lens and was capable of 50x and considering that it is really going to be a big move if this is going to be true.

The device is said to be using a periscope lens to get the desired 100x Zoom feature and it is going to be a hybrid zoom which is the mixture of optical and software zoom. Although it might not be a clear picture at such high zoom we need to wait and see for the same. The Galaxy Unpack event is scheduled on the 11th of February where the Galaxy S20 series will be unveiled.

Yesterday, we have seen first live images of the Galaxy S20+ 5G phone which revealed an Infinity-O AMOLED screen along with the name of the phone on the boot screen. It will be coming with a quad-camera on the back with a protruding glass. There will be a 12MP camera along with an ultra-wide-angle camera and a telephoto sensor and a macro lens.

It is going to be interesting to see what all products are going to be showcased at the upcoming Galaxy unpack 2020 event. These phones will be coming with either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 SoC depending on the region in which they will be going for sale. Are you planning to get any of these upcoming smartphones from Samsung? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.

