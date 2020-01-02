DMRC Launches Free Wi-Fi Facilities in Train Coaches – Details

Well, back in 2017, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched Free High speed Wi-Fi facility at Metro stations and now it has launched Free Wi-Fi facilities in side the train on its Airport Express Line. This is also the first instance where such service is provided in any country from the South Asian region. Furthermore, DMRC also has the plans to extend the facility to line 1-6 in the future.

As of now, Wi-Fi facility is provided across its major stations which should be extended later. Starting today, the users will be able to brown free Wi-Fi when on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line and DMRC’s managing director Mangu Singh has unveiled the free Wi-Fi facility at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station.

To enjoy the free Wi-Fi, the passenger has to log on to “METROWIFI_FREE” network and has to enter their phone number and a one time password will be generated which should be used to login. After logging in successfully, the passenger can utilise the Wi-Fi. The Delhi Metro network has six stations that is stretched over 22.7 kilometres and this Delhi airport metro line was launched din 2011 with public private partnership with Reliance Infrastructure as operating partner.

Later in 2013, DMRC took over the operations from Reliance Infrastructure. Are you frequent traveler on this route? Will this free Wi-Fi facility help you in any way? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.