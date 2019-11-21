Motorola RAZR Foldable Phone to be Launched in Europe for €1,500 in December

Foldable smartphones are no more new to us since we have seen them already from Samsung and Huawei along with few others from different companies which are in making. Motorola has been making its foldable phone and is long rumored to be reviving its Razr phone. According to new reports the device is said to be a mid-range handset and could be released in Europe in December later this year or in January 2020 for 1,500 Euros.

The launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X have been getting postpone since their launch due to some issues and even these two are expected to be made available in a similar time frame. Back in 2011 and 2012, Motorola teamed up with Verizon to bring back the RAZR brand and launched Droid Razr Android Smartphone with a thin design and it was also the thinnest mobile phone in the world at its launch time.

The Motorola RAZR phone was originally launched in 2004 with the name RAZR V3 that came with a stylish thin design and sold over 120 million units in a span for four years across the world. The upcoming device will come with a small screen on the outside for easy access for notifications and it would be coming with a thin design like the traditional Razr devices.

According to previous rumors, the Motorola Razr is said to be coming with 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform. It is said to come in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage respectively. There will be a 2730mAh battery with the support for 27W turbo fast charging. Furthermore, it is also said to be coming with a 6.2-inch primary display which can be folded comes with 876 x 2142 pixels resolution.

The secondary display or the outer display will be coming with 600 x 800 pixels resolutions but the size of it is yet to be known. It is said to be coming in White, Black, and Gold color options and should be using the latest Android Operating system. Well, let’s wait and see this device will be competing against other foldable devices in the market and comment in the section below to share your views on the same. Stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source 1, 2