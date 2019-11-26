Samsung Galaxy A91 Listed on Official Website along with Galaxy A90 5G

The South Korean Giant Announced its 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and it is yet to be shipped globally. Now the official 45W charger page has listed two new devices which will be compatible indicating that they will be coming with the support for the Super Fast Charging technology. The upcoming Galaxy A91 and Galaxy A90 5G smartphones have been listed under the compatible models while the latter will be coming with 25W Super Fast Charging.

The recently launched Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus were equipped with the Super Fast Charging technology with the Note 10 Plus coming with 45W Super Charging 2.0 while the Note 10 came with the support for 25W Super Fast Charging. Now the Galaxy A91 will be the only phone to be supporting 45W fast charging. According to the listing, the Galaxy A91 is going to be coming with a 6.7-inch display with an in-screen camera which is placed on the center as we have seen with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A90 5G phone from Samsung is said to be sporting the same 6.7-inch display with a teardrop notch and will be compatible with 5G networks also. Considering the earlier leaks, the upcoming Galaxy A90 could be codenamed as SM-A908 and SM-A905 indication it will be made available in two different variants. Few reports also suggested the device will be equipped with a triple rear camera with Tilt OIS technology.

Both the handsets could be coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC out of the box and should be coming with the latest operating system. Well, we should be getting more details on the same in the coming days along with the launch date. Both these upcoming handsets from Samsung are said to be launched around October this year. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Via 1, 2