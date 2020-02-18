Motorola Razr Disappoints in a Week, Display Starts Breaking at the Fold – Details

Motorola Razr has been in the news ever since it was made available recently for $1,500. According to a report, the foldable device comes with a plastic OLED display and is now peeling off at the fold. Recently the handset went through iFixit’s test and got a score of 1 out of 10 and prior to that it also has seen a failure of its hinge mechanism in a simulated test.

Now a tech publication has reported that just after a week’s usage the Motorola Razr is showing signs of display damage as the foldable display panel is getting separated from the top lamination in the hinge area which created an air gap underneath that affected the touch sensitivity. The phones OLED display has started peeling off and images that were shared by the publication show top lamination layer getting separated from the OLED layer in the hinge part.

This has created an air gap that extends from one end to another and making is worst. According to the publication, – “The screen was completely warped from hinge-to-hinge with the top layer raised like a poorly applied screen protector”.

Furthermore, the damaged area keeps expanding in size as the phone is folded and unfolded. There was no external damage caused on the device which might also cause the damage. The layer that was peeled off was near the curved hinge which tucks inside alongside the hinge. This made the display non-responsive to touch inputs and also affects the color output and how content appears.

There is no clear explanation of what might have caused the damage and Motorola has not provided any explanation of the same. The next generation is going to be all about foldable devices and this is just the beginning of the era. Almost all the foldable phones have faced some or the other issues and Motorola Razr is no different.