Thanks to Apple Watch – A 13-year Old teen gets Alerted About a Serious Heart Condition

Well, things like these are not something we get to hear regularly as a 13-year old teenager in Oklahoma gets saved by the alert on his Apple Watch. The user credits the Apple Watch for alerting him about serious heart conditions that could have gone undetected if not for Apple Watch. The teenager named Skylar Joslin was in his class when an alert popped-up about his heart rate on the watch.

Then he immediately took a screenshot of the same and texted his mother. Later her mother said that she received a text message along with a screenshot of his heart rate that was 190. Further, she also added that a follow-up message from her son relayed that he suspected something was wrong given that he was not indulged in any physical activity at that time.

Then she took a quick decision and went to pick her Skylar from school and then drove him to a nearby emergency room and his heart rate has reached 202 beats per minute by that time. Then the teenager was diagnosed with Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) which is a condition wherein electrical irregularities in the heart lead to a fast heart rate. Although SVT is not a life-threatening problem it can get worse progressively with time.

Later Joslin wen through a procedure called a cardiac ablation to treat the condition. “If I wouldn’t have gotten his Apple Watch, I don’t know that I would’ve ever known,” Skyler’s mom said. “I mean it’s unknown how long it would’ve been going on or how long it would’ve really taken.” Using such gadgets will be life-saving in some conditions and even a few days earlier we have seen a similar case with Jorge Freire Jr.

Do you use an Apple Watch or any other kind of smartwatch? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source