Honor 9X Pro with Kirin 810 SoC & Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) gets a Launch Date — Details

The much-anticipated Honor 9X Pro smartphone finally has a launch date — February 24th, which is less than a week from now. The announcement comes from the President of Honor — George Zhao himself on his Facebook page. And, the mobile launch announcement befalls after the cancellation of the biggest mobile tech event, MWC (Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC2020) due to the dangerous Coronavirus outbreak in China. Nonetheless, this new Honor 9X Pro is the first device from Huawei’s sub-brand Honor to feature HMS (Huawei Mobile Services), meaning, the upcoming Honor 9X Pro will be shipping with HMS, instead of Google’s services. This comes after the trade ban imposed by the US market on Huawei products, which could include it’s sub-brand Honor phones as well.

Excited to announce that the first HMS HONOR phone with 7nm Kirin 810 chipset – #HONOR9XPro – is coming to global… Posted by George Zhao on Monday, February 17, 2020

G Zhao has further suggested that the new Honor 9X Pro would be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 810 SoC and the phone is ought to be bringing superior AI capabilities along with ultimate gaming experience as well, according to the Zhao. In another Facebook page of Honor Malaysia, the posts further revealed that this new Honor 9X Pro could be featuring a pop-up selfie camera as well. This new global variant of the Honor 9X Pro device is the first Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) equipped phone that is launching this month, as suggested earlier. So, due to the ban imposed by the US, Google services have been temporarily suspended back then, henceforth, causing Huawei to make this in-house alternative for Google mobile services called — Huawei Mobile Services.

These new HMS could possibly include already existing Huawei App Gallery, Huawei Browser and cloud storages too, which prevents the need of looking at Google apps and its services. The company had been reportedly working with app developers for the HMS since last year including maps and other essential services to make an alternate to Google services. However, this phone’s launch which is imminent this month could bring us what HMS has to offer for its consumers, globally. We’ve to wait on what the alternative to Google looks like up until launch and also anticipate the acceptance of the consumers to these new services offered by Huawei.

As for the specifications of the Honor 9X Pro is concerned, the device could be featuring a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device is now confirmed to be featuring a HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC accompanied by storage options of up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. This global variant could also ship with Android 10-based EMUI 10 out-of-the-box. As for the cameras, the upcoming Honor 9X Pro is said to be featuring a triple rear camera setup, with a primary camera featuring a 48MP sensor alongside 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and supposedly 2MP depth sensor as well. Rest of the possible specifications include a 4000mAh battery, a 16MP pop-up selfie shooter, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. We’ll keep you posted further details of the upcoming Honor 9X Pro after it’s launch.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.

Via, Source 1, Source 2