Huawei to Sell 100 Million 5G Smartphones in China in 2020

In early 2019, we have seen the beginning of the commercial launch of 5G smartphones. The Huawei Mate 20X is one of the first 5G smartphones to hit the market. The recent reports suggested China will surpass other countries to becomes the world’s largest 5G market in the coming years. Shoichi Tosaka, President & CEO of Japan-based Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd, mentioned about receiving huge 5G base station orders mainly from China. The company has received majority orders from Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE.

He also predicts Huawei will be selling 100 million 5G smartphones alone in 2020. While the total shipment numbers for 2019 are yet to be revealed, Huawei has shipped 200 million smartphones in 2018 alone. Talking about 5G smartphones, we still have to see budget smartphones launching with 5G support. The 5G coverage in China is limited to major cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen as of now. While the 5G plans are much premium than the current 4G plans, buying a 5G smartphone in 2020 will certainly make it future proof.

While the 100 million 5G smartphone sales target looks like a difficult one, Huawei will certainly become the largest 5G smartphone brand in the world. On the other hand, Samsung recently launched the mid-range 5G smartphones apart from the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lineups. Talking about Apple, the company is rumored to launch the first-ever 5G iPhone in 2020. Instead of the top smartphone brands like Samsung and Apple, Huawei will be fighting with the local counterparts like OPPO and Xiaomi for the 5G smartphone market share.

Huawei has to certainly launch more affordable smartphones with 5G support to reach a wider audience. Unlike 4G, the 5G adoption will be a lot slower as the infrastructure is yet to be deployed country-wide. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details!

