OPPO F15 to Launch Next Month in India, Might Run on ColorOS 7

Update: The official teaser images confirm the device to sport waterdrop notch display and quad rear cameras. From these images, the device looks very much similar to the OPPO A91 launched in China. The OPPO F15 might be coming with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor. It packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. While the OPPO A91 came with ColorOS 6.1, we expect the OPPO F15 to come with the latest ColorOS 7 out of the box.

The OPPO A91 features 48MP quad rear cameras featuring an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. The waterdrop notch on the front features a 16MP selfie camera. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock. The device is backed by a 4,025mAh battery and supports 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.

Earlier: Last week, OPPO launched the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro smartphones in China. The OPPO Reno 3 Pro is one of the slimmest 5G smartphones in the world measuring just 7.7mm in thickness. Both the Reno 3 smartphones clocked over 1.46 million registrations in China. Coming to the Indian market, the company will be soon launching the OPPO F15 smartphone. While there is no information over the exact launch date as of now, OPPO will be unveiling its new mid-range smartphone in the month of January.

According to the source, the OPPO F15 will be priced around Rs 20,000. There is no information about the OPPO F15 Pro, however, it will certainly be costlier than the OPPO F15. In terms of design, the OPPO F15 is said to draw its inspiration from the flagship OPPO Reno series. As seen on the recently launched OPPO Reno smartphone, the upcoming OPPO F15 might also come with a gradient finish glass body and notch-less AMOLED display.

While the last-gen OPPO F11 Pro came with a pop-up selfie camera and notch-less display, the more affordable OPPO F11 came with a waterdrop notch display. Unlike the earlier launched OPPO F smartphones, we expect the upcoming OPPO F15 and F15 Pro to come with better hardware and a more competitive price tag. Just like the newly launched OPPO Reno 3 smartphone, the upcoming OPPO F15 smartphones might also come with the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details!

Source