Is Huawei Really Selling 100,000 Mate X Foldable Smartphones Every Month?

Foldable phones have been the current trend and Huawei’s first foldable phone Mate X is reportedly selling 100,000 units in China every month. Mate X has been on sale from November 2019 which is after the Samsung Galaxy Fold that was available in South Korea from September. The Mate X from Huawei sells only in China for CNY 16,999 (approx Rs. 1,70,000) which expensive than the Galaxy Fold.

According to a report, the Chinese company has sold around 2,00,000 units of its Mate X foldable phone which is a good number considering its pricing that is targeted towards the high-end market. The Mate X was unveiled at the MWC 2019 and was scheduled for a launch in July 2019 which couldn’t happen and pushed the launch for later that year to November for improving its foldable screen.

Even the Galaxy Fold was delayed due to the many glitches it had with its screen which even the reviews have put forward. The Mate X was launched with a 4500mAh battery capacity and comes with a Foldable OLED display of 8-inches. It is powered with a 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC coupled with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. It comes with 512GB of internal storage and also comes with an extendable memory option.

There is a quad-camera setup on the rear with a main 40MP wide-angle camera along with an 8MP secondary telephoto lens and 16MP ultrawide lens. There is also a TOF 3D camera with Leica optics. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side and also comes with a 55W Huawei SuperCharge technology. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

