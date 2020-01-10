Did Apple Really Steal Health Monitoring Tech for its Watch?

Apple Inc has been accused by Masimo Corp. for stealing its technology. Yes, you read it right, Masimo which is known for developing signal processing technology for health-related monitors has made claims against Apple Watch and its health monitoring systems.

Masimo and it’s subsidiary Cercacor Laboratories have claimed in a lawsuit that Apple stole secret trademark information. According to the reports, Apple has approached as a business partner but then proceeded to hire key employees from Masimo that include Michael O’Reilly who is the Vice President of Apple Health technology department.

Now the smartphone maker is accused of multiple counts of infringement among 10 different patents and both the health-related companies, Masimo and Cercacor has claimed that its non-invasive monitoring system operated with light has been stolen. Apple has used this technology to overcome performance issues with its Watch.

Apple’s Watch’s blood oxygen monitoring system and heart rate detection via the light emitters have been under scrutiny and Masimo hopes to prevent any further usage of its patented inventions. Apple’s Watch 4 along with Watch 4 have been in the accusation and considered to be the main culprits. There isn’t much information about this accusation as of now but should be getting more information soon.

For now, there is no official announcement or statements have been made by Apple regarding this accusation. We might see more light on this matter soon as the company has been reached out for more queries.