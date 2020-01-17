Facebook Cancels the Plan of Selling ads on WhatsApp

Everyone knows WhatsApp is a popular messaging app which is owned by Facebook. Now, according to the latest reports, Facebook has dropped its plans of selling ads on the WhatsApp messenger. There were plans to monetize WhatsApp with ads but now the plan looks to be ending now. The popular messaging app was a paid one initially which later turned into the yearly based subscription.

In the year 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp and later it reached 1 billion downloads across the globe after the app was also made free for download. Even after having a big user base and downloads, WhatsApp is not generating any kind of revenue for Facebook. In 2018, WhatsApp Vice President, Chris Daniels, has revealed the plans of selling ads on WhatsApp stories similar to what we see on Instagram and Facebook now.

Furthermore, the founders of WhatsApp – Brain Acton was against the monetization and event resign from the company. According to the latest report, Facebook looks to be dropping the plans of integrating ads on the WhatsApp. It is also said that Facebook has stated that it has disbanded a team that was going to work on optimizing methods of selling ads on WhatsApp.

It is also said that the team has deleted the work they have done on it till now and deleted from WhatsApp’s coding. Facebook might still have plans of selling adds on WhatsApp in the future but as of now, the plan has been dropped. Share your view on the same by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.