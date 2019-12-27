Indians Consumed 54.9 Billion GB of Mobile Data Till September – Report

Over the last few years in India, we have seen a drastic increase in mobile data usage led by the world’s cheapest mobile data rates. According to TRAI, mobile data usage until September 2019 has already crossed last year’s consumption. While a total of 46.4 billion GB of mobile data was consumed in 2018, it has already crossed 54.9 billion GB at the end of September 2019. By the end of 2019, we expect total consumption to be over 70 billion GB. On average, Indians consumed 7.69 GB of mobile data per month in 2018.

TRAI also mentioned the wireless data subscribers by September 2019 has reached 664.80 million. FYI, there were only 281.58 million wireless data subscribers at the end of 2014. While the last year’s YoY growth was around 36.36%, the recent increase in tariffs by the Indian telecom operators might not help in repeating similar growth. With 5G spectrum allocation is yet to happen, the next-gen connectivity is still a distant dream for the Indian consumers.

However, the companies are making the current 4G LTE services more reliable with the deployment of LTE 900 technology and VoWifi services. Apart from the cheaper data tariffs, the popularity of the short-form video content and affordable subscription plans for video-on-demand services are also the reason for the higher data consumption in India. Earlier this year, Netflix launched the mobile-only plan for just Rs 199 in India.

With the wide coverage of 4G LTE and cheaper handset costs, we can only expect the mobile data users and their data consumption to boost further. As the 5G service will be costlier than the current 4G LTE, we might not see a faster adaption of 5G as seen with the 4G revolution that happened with the introduction of Jio in India. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more updates!