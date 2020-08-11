Xiaomi Launches Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging & MIUI 12

Xiaomi has been teasing the Mi 10 Ultra from the last few weeks. At its 10th-anniversary launch event, the company has officially launched the premium flagship smartphone — Mi 10 Ultra. It is the company’s fourth smartphone in the Mi 10 lineup. Earlier to this, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Lite smartphones.

Talking about the newly launched Mi 10 Ultra, it comes with 120W fast charging support that can fully charge the device from 0% to 100% in just 23 minutes. Also, it supports 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. It packs up to 16GB of LPPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

Xiaomi is also introducing a significantly upgraded camera setup with the Mi 10 Ultra. The 48MP primary camera is said to feature a custom-manufactured image sensor. There is also a 48MP Sony IMX586 periscope-style telephoto lens that offers 10x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

The 20MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture offers a 128-degree field-of-view. Finally, there is a 12MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The device can record videos in 8K resolution at 24fps and 1080p slow-mo videos at 960fps. For selfies, it comes with a 20MP punch-hole camera on the front.

With all these power-hungry specifications, the Mi 10 Ultra is kept powered on by a 4,500mAh battery. It runs on the latest MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It measures 9.45mm in thickness and weighs 221.8 grams.

The Mi 10 Ultra will be available in Obsidian Black and Mercury Silver color options. As seen earlier, there is also a transparent edition. It starts from CNY 5,299 (approx INR 56,900 / USD 762) and will be on sale from August 16 in China. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed any information regarding international availability.