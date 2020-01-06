Suunto’s First Wear OS Smartwatch offers Outdoor Offline maps & more than 70 Exercise modes

Suunto is not a name that you get across regularly and most of you might have never heard about it earlier. Well, the company has announced a new smartwatch at the CES 2020 that is called the Suunto 7. This smartwatch targets both health-conscious smartwatch consumers along with adventure seekers. It will run on Wear OS and will be offered in multiple color options.

This multisport watch comes with GPS tracking and also offers outdoor maps, sleep tracking, heart rate sensor, an altimeter and all the basic features we see with other smartwatches along with more than 70 other exercise modes. We can also turn on the Google Assistant via voice since it runs on Google’s Wear OS and also get directions turn-by-turn from Google maps.

You can also use this watch to pay bills via Google Pay just with a tap and use different watch faces that are offered by the company. It is said to be offering 48 hours of battery life with a single charge with 12 hours on GPS or Galileo tracking mode. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset like most of the recent WearOS devices use. The watch is Shockproof, waterproof and also dirt proof and the company claims that it has tested those parts of the design in Finland.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.97-inch face (50 mm) and also a body that is half-inch thick. The device is water-resistant up to 50 meters so you don’t have to worry about having that jog early morning or playing your favorite sport in the rain. It comes with 24mm interchangeable straps and weighs 70 grams. It is priced at $499.99 and will be available by the end of January 2020. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.