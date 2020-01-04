Honor 9X to Launch in India on January 14th – Details

Honor 9x is all set to be launched on the 14th of January in India. Honor, which is the sub-brand of Honor has revealed in invites to tech media. Furthermore, Flipkart has also created a microsite to indicate that it will be carrying the phone in the country. Honor also teased the debut via its social media channel a few days back and Honor 9X was initially unveiled in China along with the Honor 9X Pro in July 2019.

Both these phones come with a pop-up selfie camera and the invite sent by Honor reveals the letter “X” in the background and also shows January 14th as the launch date. It is not clear if Honor 9X Pro will be launched along with the Honor 9X. While detailing the launch plans, Honor India President Charles Peng said that it will be launching Honor 9X which will be launched next month and will be based on Android and GMS and also Google Play.

Flipkart has also published a microsite which clearly confirms the launch of Honor 9X. The device will also be available on other channels across the country. The Honor 9X is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000 in India for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. It will also be available in 6GB + 64GB as well as 6GB + 128GB of storage options also. It will come out of the box with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top.

The device will feature a 6.59" full HD+ display and will be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. There will be a 48MP camera with an f/1.8 lens along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 16MP camera with an f/2.2 lens and will have a 4000mAh battery with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.