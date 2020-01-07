TCL Foldable Phone with 7.2 “ Display Unveiled at CES 2020

So TCL has also made its entry into the foldable phone section after Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and Motorola RAZR 2019. The new smartphone is called TCL Foldable which has been unveiled at CES 2020 which comes with a big 7.2-inch panel which can be folded further. The device is claimed to be officially launched later this year but nothing is known about the pricing and other details yet.

We have seen all the foldable devices facing some or the other issue which initially started with Samsung Galaxy Fold and even Huawei’s Mate X had some issues that delayed the availability. Considering foldable devices are the future, all the smartphone makers have been making their foldable devices and we should be expecting many OEM’s to launch many foldable devices this year.

Looking at the image of the TCL Foldable phone, there is a plastic back and there isn’t any display on the outer side. The back is in emerald color with a prism pattern and we can also find four cameras in total. We can expect one high-resolution camera coupled with one Ultra wide-angle lens and a telephoto camera while a depth sensor could be added for the fourth camera.

It will be pretty interesting to see how many foldable devices will be launched later this year from the OEM’s and we might expect the pricing of these foldable devices to go down since they are priced a bomb as of now. Are you planning to get a foldable device? If yes, which company would it be? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.

