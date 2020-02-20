Google’s Android 11 is here, brings improvements to 5G and foldable screens – Top Features!

Google’s Android 11 is here! The Mountain-View tech giant has finally rolled out the first developer. preview of its new operating system for its Android devices. The devices include – Google Pixel 2/2 XL, Pixel 3/3XL/3a and the recently launched Pixel 4 and 4 XL. However, the original Pixel released four years ago might have finally been axed this time at-least for the developer preview. There’s a new Android 11 logo featuring an analogue dial pointing at 11, indicating Android 11, obviously. If you’re interested in installing the Google Android 11 Developer Preview, you can head over to the following link provided ‘here’. Do note, of course, it is needless to say, you could find a ton of bugs since this still the first beta of the newest operating system.

The official version of the Android 11 could only be released in the second half of this year and that could be with the new Pixel devices launch, likely the Pixel 5 series. However, you could know more about Android at Google’s I/O event, scheduled in May (12 May – 14 May) this year. Meanwhile, there could be another few previews may one or two. Until then let us look into what the new Android 11 offers with the latest developer preview, other than just a logo.

The much-awaited features have finally arrived with the native Android 11 which supposedly include new dedicated screen recorder and new chat bubbles as well. These were previously launched on the contrary iOS by Apple in the past already. However, getting in the Android 11 is worth mentioning. Moving on, according to Google, the primary advantages of the new Android 11 is said to bring enhancements to foldable phones and also for the 5G capabilities as well. For your information, Google had first addressed the foldable screens, with Android Q/10, last year.

Notable Features offered in Android 11, according to Google

– Google claims to be enhancing the existing connectivity APIs with Android 11 to utilise improvements in 5G speeds.

– Android 11 also supports new screen types, which include Pinhole displays which Samsung and Huawei phones offer and also waterfall screens, also offered by Huawei and brands like Vivo and OPPO as well.

– Android 11, as mentioned, brings Chat bubbles, a dedicated conversation section, and now you can directly insert images to instant replies offered in the notification area.

– There are improvements in Neural Networks API that ought to run intensive operations through Machine Learning on its Android devices.

– As for privacy, Android 11 now allows you to give access to your device’s location only one-time, instead of ‘while using the app’, which was introduced with Android 10, last year. This appears to be a significant step by Google, in terms of privacy.

Apart from these notable features, there are several other significant improvements when it comes to Security, like – extended support for Biometrics authentication, storage and sharing of data, and more. There’s a new focus on App compatibility on Android 11 when it comes to Google Play System updates. Google also claims to have polished some connectivity options that include – call screening service, Wi-Fi API enhancements. And lastly, Google also brings image and camera improvements alongside low-latency enhancements as well.

Google has released Android 11 Developer Preview, wherein aforementioned device users can install right away at their own risk. That said, this new Developer Preview release happens to be an early release than the earlier versions, which usually were released not until March. So, we can hope there would be another one or two developer build release with bug fixes and several new features additions by Google in the coming months.

