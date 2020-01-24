Google I/O 2020 Dates Announced, New Pixel Phone and Android 11 set to be Unveiled

Well, the much-awaited Google I/O 2020 is going to take place between May 12 and May 14 and the same was announced by Google. The tech giant has announced the official dates a few hours after it has released a puzzle to tease its 2020 annual developer conference. Google should be introducing its upcoming Android version which will be Android 11 preview.

Furthermore, Google will also unveil its Pixel 4a smartphone which will be the successor of the Google Pixel 3a that was announced last year at the Google I/O. The upcoming Android version will be the successor of Android 10 and will be coming with improved mobile experiences. Google is also expected to announce new updates to Google Assistant and fresh artificial intelligence focussed developments.

The Google I/O is going to be held in Mountain View, California from May 12th to May 14 at Shoreline Amphitheatre and the same was announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai via his twitter account. After the tweet from the CEO came after the puzzle that was released by Google and announced the dates officially.

We are certainly going to see Android 11, as well as the successor of the Pixel 3a and the smartphone, is rumored to be coming with a hole-punch display and a single camera on the rear. It is also expected to come in multiple variants as it was leaked with different codenames. Are you waiting for the new Android version or the next Pixel device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.