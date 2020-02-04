MediaTek Helio G80 Gaming-focused Mid-Range Chipset Announced

MediaTek has announced its mid-range Helio G80 gaming focussed chipset which sits in-between Helio G90 and Helio G70 that was launched last month. This new chipset will be coming with 12nm mode and offers an octa-core CPU with 2x Cortex-A75 cores with clocking speeds of 2.0 GHz and the other 6x Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. It will be coming with HyperEngine Game technology and built-in VoW (voice in wakeup).

The built-in VoW will lower the power consumption for voice assistance services while the HyperEngine gives smoother gaming. The recently launched G70, as well as G80 chipset, will come with a feature called Intelligent Speed Uplift for Rapid Gameplay and Call & Data Concurrency when the Wi-Fi signal is weak. This technology intelligently triggers Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency within 13milliseconds so that there isn’t any lag while gaming or performing other tasks.

Furthermore, this also enables the option to defer calls when in a game without a drop in the connection and also have dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory. These chipsets include dedicated depth engine, Camera Control Unit 9CCU), Tolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) to enhance video panning and support 240fps recording.

They also come with inertial navigation engines for high accuracy positioning and connectivity. This new Helio G series looks powerful on papers and we should see when the first smartphone launches with this processor.