BSNL Bharat AirFibre Broadband Services Expands to 5 Distinct Circles

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has expanded its Bharat AirFiber services to Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar and Haryana circles. The Minister of Communication, Electronics and IT, and Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad has launched this service in 5 Distinct circles via a video conference from BSNL corporate office to Gauri Chak Village in Patna district.

The main aim of this service is to bring broadband connectivity to rural areas in the country and BSNL is in plans to bring Bharat AirFiber services across all of its telecom circles in the coming future. The services were rolled out in Veenavanka of Telangana’s Karimnagar district in January, initially and are now been expanding on the country. The Telecom operator has built a public-private-partnership model to bring the devices to villages to provide high-speed broadband connectivity.

BSNL is working with entrepreneurs and business partners who will maintain the last mile network access to make the new service accessible for villagers and people in rural areas. The Bharat AirFibre services are running in parallel with the existing Bharat Fibre broadband connectivity that BSNL launched early last year for users in the urban areas and is competing with many other service providers.

While announcing the expansion of Bharat AirFibre, BSNL CMD PK Purwar, said that the service would provide affordable reliable voice and Internet connectivity to every nook and corner of the country. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad directed circle heads of BSNL to improve customer feedback and make field visits to field units.