Samsung Galaxy A20s 4GB RAM Variant Gets Price Cut in India

The South Korean Giant has launched its Galaxy A20s smartphone in India a few months earlier which was offered in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB RAM options. The 4GB RAM variant was launched at Rs. 13,999 in the country but now it has got a price cut of Rs. 1000. This offer is applicable only on the 4GB RAM variant as of now. The new pricing is already applied on Amazon India and Samsung India’s online stores.

To remind you, the Galaxy A20s was launched with a big 6.4-inch HD_ infinity-V TFT screen and under the hood, the handset was powered with 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. Furthermore, there is 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options which come with 32GB and 64GB storage respectively. There is also a microSD card slot to extend the storage up to a maximum of 512GB.

On the rear, there is a 13MP sensor with an LED flash along with 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, Samsung provided the device with an 8MP camera that comes with an f/2.0 aperture size. There is a 4000mAh battery on the device with 15W fast charging technology and comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear to enhance the security levels. Out of the box, the handset came with an Android 9 Pie Operating system with Samsung One UI on top.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s is offered in Blue, Black and Green color options and the latest price cut is applicable on only the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Now the handset is available for Rs. 12,999 in the county and we might also see a price cut for the 3GB + 32GB storage option soon. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.