Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Pricing Announced – Details

Samsung has announced the pricing of its latest flagship series in India today. The Galaxy S20 series which includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be going for pre-booking in the country starting today. These smartphones will be available in India starting March 6th, 2020. Furthermore, these devices will be coming with optional Samsung Care+ (accidental and liquid damage protection) service for a period of one year from purchase.

The Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 66,999 and the bigger Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs. 73,999. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs. 92,999 and all these are likely to be the starting pricing of their respective base variants. Although the South Korean Giant has not provided any clear details on it. The handset will be going for pre-booking starting today and the company is also offering few pre-booking and operator offers.

If you are pre-booking the Galaxy S20 includes the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 2,999 while the users who are pre-booking Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will get these Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 1,999. Furthermore, pre-booking any of these devices will be getting Samsung Care+ service at Rs. 1,999 to claim the cover of the phones form any kind of damage for one year.

Jio is offering double data benefits along with one year of unlimited services with an annual Rs. 4,999 plan. It provides 350GB + 350GB high-speed data without any daily data capping and another year of unlimited on-net voice and 700GB high-speed Fata benefits worth Rs. 14,997. Airtel is also providing double data benefits on the recharging with Rs. 298 or Rs. 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges. Vodafone and Idea customers can also avail double data on recharge of Rs. 399 along with 56 days validity for the first six recharges.

The S20 series was unveiled at the unpack event that was held in San Francisco recently and these devices come with Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. All the phones will come out of the box with an Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.o on top and also include an in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Comment in the section below if you are planning to get any of these smartphones from the Galaxy S20 series and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.