Apple’s Alleged iOS 14 Internal Video Leak suggests a New Multitasking pane for iPhones

Way ahead of the Apple’s iOS 14 launch, which is usually scheduled to be unveiled at WWDC 2020, probably in June like every year – there appears to be a new video of its early build that has been surfaced online. The video is first tipped by Ben Geskin (a well-known tipster) in collaboration with 91mobiles, which further reveals on how the multitasking pane appears to be in the forthcoming iOS 14.

When you swipe the app down, screen goes darker and it shows the lock above it, it locks and unlocks as you swipe down. Don’t know exactly what it will do, but I guess this might pin the app on the multitasking screen pic.twitter.com/5BhpoWd0k3 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 23, 2020

According to the video surfaced on the web, we get to see an alleged iPhone 11 Pro Max, running on a new internal build of supposedly the upcoming iOS 14. In that video, we could clearly spot the new multitasking pane with apps running in the background. The featured new multitasking pane appears to be similar to what we have seen on the iPads running on iPadOS lately. The surfaced internal build leak of the alleged iOS 14 showcases a bunch of photos running the operating system with multi taking pane alongside the demo video running the same.

The demo video further showcases the new multitasking pane and how we could dismiss the apps by quickly swiping them up, to end the app running in the background. And, also unlike the current multitasking pane where we could see only the latest preview of the last app running, here in the alleged iOS 14 multitasking pane, we can now glance at the preview of a total of four apps running in the background, which is certainly beneficial on an iPhone along with the iPads. Also, since it is a ‘Max-sized’ phone it doesn’t appear compact, but, on the smaller sized iPhones, like the regular 5.7-inches screen, it will be interesting to see on how well or how condensed does this new pane appears.

Here’s that internal ‘App Switcher’ settings. Not a jailbreak tweak. pic.twitter.com/Ft6qvZ6NGi — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 23, 2020

Further, tipster Ben Geskin also addresses that it isn’t a fake or a jailbreak tweak according to his source’s information and confirms that the new multitasking pane is the same switcher, which we witnessed on the iPads – called Grid switcher, and it can further be activated in the internal builds of the alleged iOS 14 build. He had further shared the images of iOS 14 internal build running on an iPhone along with the App Switcher screen in what appears to be the internal build of alleged iOS 14.

In the same screenshot, we could see additional options in the App Switcher screen, which suggest us additional options for the multitasking pane including — Deck Switcher, Grid Switcher, and also a Minimum Viable Switcher. Since it’s an internal build it is now hard to confirm upon which switcher would be the default in the upcoming iOS 14 build. Or, interestingly we could see multiple options too, it’s a wild guess as of now.

The tipster had further confirmed that this information shared by the source happens to be the same person who had earlier shared Volume UI on the iOS 13 as well. Nonetheless, this interesting new change in the alleged leak of upcoming iOS 14 build, appears to be refreshing and would certainly be new for the iPhone users in the future if the new multitasking pane gets approved and finalised in the next prominent build of the iOS version. As suggested, we could have a first glance at iOS 14 at WWDC this year, most likely in June, days are yet to be confirmed.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.

Source 1 & Source 2

Featured Image Source