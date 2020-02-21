WhatsApp to get Dark Mode for iPhone soon, New Beta release suggests

The much anticipated WhatsApp Dark Mode feature might hit iOS users soon, especially for iPhone. This feature for the messaging platform had been long-awaited ever since the launch of iOS 13 by Apple, last year, during the first release of its developer beta. However, the Dark Mode for WhatsApp isn’t available for public yet, but the new widely available WhatsApp beta version released on TestFlight (Apple’s own beta testing program for its apps) certainly hints us so.

According to WABetainfo, the side which heavily relies on testing WhatsApp beta has shed much more information regarding the new beta release from the Facebook-owned messaging platform. As of now, if you are a beta tester, you need to be on the latest 2.20.30.25 beta version of WhatsApp on the TestFlight, which would enable beta users to enable the latest Dark More feature. Besides, this new dark mode update is also available for WhatsApp Business Beta as well, provided they should be on iOS 2.20.30.16 beta version on TestFlight. WABetaInfo also hints us that this new version should be rolling out to stable versions too, in the forthcoming days.

The report also hints that this Dark Mode for Android has been released initially as Dark Theme for Android beta users. It also suggests Apple’s iOS 13 had led WhatsApp to get this feature – thanks Apple. Further, the Dark Mode on iOS 13 beta WhatsApp utilises its APIs for system-wide dark mode; meaning, there could be a possibility that if you turn on the system-wide dark mode, then eventually WhatsApp also turns to Dark Mode, similar to what we have seen on apps like Twitter and Microsoft Outlook Mail app, for example. The report further suggests this Dark Mode on WhatsApp for iPhone would be restricted to iOS 13-enabled iPhones only and certainly not for lower iOS versions, as the beta is relying on iOS 13 APIs of the app.

The report has also shared some screenshots, suggesting how it would appear on an iOS platform. Going by the screenshots, it’s not hard to tell that the new dark mode is enabled throughout the app including the splash screen, chats screen, and also in the conversations as well. The report further hints that WhatsApp had supposedly taken this Dark Mode quite seriously and had paid attention to detail like including Dark Solid Colors for chat backgrounds and enabling the same dark theme in WhatsApp’s Status screen as well. Nonetheless, it’s really hard to ignore the fact that this Dark Mode on WhatsApp looks promising. We can’t wait to have our hands-on for this new feature on our iPhones. The exact availability or release of this stable version is currently not known, however, since the dark mode is widely/publicly available on the beta version, we could expect the official rollout sooner or later this year.

