Android 10 Update Starts Rolling out for Honor 10 Lite in India

Well, Honor is reportedly pushing the Android 10 update to its 10 Lite phone in India and is said to be coming with the version EMUI 10.0.0.159 (C675E17R1P3). This update weighs 3.56GB and is rolled out via OTA to the users in India. The beta testing of this update was started in November last year and now even users are confirming the EMUI 10 update on the forums in the country.

This latest update brings new animations, improved UI, magazine-style lock screen, dark mode and more. It also brings new capabilities related to the multi-screen collaboration and allows the users to enable phones to communicate with other devices seamlessly which includes TVs, Smartwatches, drinks and more. This EMUI 10 brings Huawei’s Android Auto replacement – HiCar also.

Since the update is rolled out via OTA, it might take some time before it hits your handset. If you have not received the update and can’t wait for it, you can also always go to the settings of the phone and then check for Software updates form the System section. If the update is available on the device, download it before installation and make sure the battery on the phone is more than 60 percent. It is suggested to download the update via WiFi connection since the size of it is big.

The Honor 10 Lite is available in both 3GB + 32GB RAM options as well as 6GB + 64GB RAM options and has a 24MP selfie camera. It is powered with a 3400mAh battery and has a 13MP + 2MP camera setup on the rear. Did you receive this latest update on your device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.

Source