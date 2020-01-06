Android 10 now Officially available for Sony Xperia XZ2 Series and Xperia XZ3

Sony has updated its 2019 flagship with Android 10 recently and now it is pushing the update to its older phones. The latest update is being pushed to its Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact and XZ2 Premium smartphones along with the Xperia ZX3. The update will be bringing the standard Android 10 goodies and improvements that include improved location controls and privacy along with system-wide dark mode.

This Xperia XZ2 line along with XZ3 smartphones that were launched in 2018, we should be expecting the latest update to be rolled out to the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus also. If you have not received the update yet, you need to go to the settings of the device and check for the updates manually. If the file is available, then you need to download it and then install.

The update comes with the built number 52.1.A.0.532 and weights 730 MB to make sure the battery on the device is more than 60 percent. Have you received this latest update on your device? If your answer is yes, let us know which smartphone it is by commenting in the section below. Stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.

