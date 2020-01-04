Samsung Galaxy S20 & Galaxy Fold 2 to be Unveiled at Unpacked 2020 Scheduled on February 11

Samsung’s Unpack event was initially expected to happen on the 18th of February but a new promo of the event has now been leaked online and it shows that the company is going to unveil the new devices on February 11. The upcoming Galaxy S20 along with Galaxy Fold 2 will be unveiled at the Unpack event.

According to earlier leaks, the Galaxy S11 is said to be sporting a 108MP 1/1.33-inch ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor for the primary camera, a 3D time-of-flight camera, Ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 will be coming with quad rear cameras. Furthermore, the S20+ is confirmed to pack a 5000mAh battery which will come with the model number EB-BG988ABY.

Samsung is expected to showcase the Galaxy S11 which is actually excepted to be called Galaxy S20 while the foldable clamshell device will be called Galaxy Fold. In the leaked promo, it clearly indicated the launch of two devices and also shows the silhouette of a clamshell foldable phone.

Looks like Samsung has moved its event to one week earlier since it wants to make more space between MWC 2020 where most of the big smartphone makers will be showcasing their handsets. What are you expecting to form the Galaxy Fold? Will you be attending the Galaxy Unpack event? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

