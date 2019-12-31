So is this the End of WhatsApp for Windows Phone?

It would be disheartening to all the Windows Phone users to know that WhatsApp is officially ending support for the mobile platform managed by Microsoft. Although the Facebook-owned company has removed the support for Windows mobile, WhatsApp will continue to work on the Windows device but wouldn’t be receiving any updates.

All the Windows users will not be getting official support for WhatsApp from tomorrow and as we know this messengers service has more than 1.5 billion users around the Global and 400 million users only in India. Furthermore, WhatsApp will stop support for the devices running Android version 2.3.7 and older and iPhone models running iOS 8 or older from February 1st, 2020.

WhatsApp for windows users was made unavailable for download via Microsoft Store earlier this year in the month of July. Windows users will no longer be getting the support and even Windows 10 users will reach the end of service from January 14, 2020. This is a sad thing for all the Windows Phone users but considering the downfall of the Windows Phone users, this move was expected.

WhatsApp has written in its FAQ section that, since they are no longer actively developing for these operating systems few features might stop functioning at any time for Windows Phone users. We might also see few other apps also stopping its support for Windows Phone although the users might still be using them.