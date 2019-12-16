Phone News
Airtel Wifi Calling Feature Launched – List of Smartphones Supporting VoWifi
Earlier this month, Airtel became the first-ever Indian carrier to launch VoWifi (Voice over Wi-Fi) service in the Indian telecom market, which is the world’s second-largest mobile market in the world. While the company is continuously working to improve its network performance, we still face bad cellular reception in homes, offices, and shopping malls. With Airtel WiFi Calling service, its users can now make voice calls through any WiFi network. Back in 2017, Airtel launched the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service in India. As seen in the initial phase of the VoLTE launch, the newly launched Airtel WiFi Calling service is also limited to a very few smartphones as of now.
As per the company, the VoWifi feature currently works only for its users in Delhi who also need to be connected to Airtel Broadband. However, it is also working for a few Airtel users across the country even when they are connected to other Broadband services. With VoWifi, Bharti Airtel claims to offer superior indoor coverage along with crystal clear voice calls and superfast call connect.
List of all smartphones supporting Airtel Wifi Calling Feature:
Apple
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Plus
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Plus
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
Samsung
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy J6
- Galaxy On6
OnePlus
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
Xiaomi
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Poco F1
All the Airtel users using any of the above mentioned smartphones has to manually enable both the VoLTE and Wifi Calling options from the setting menu to use the VoWifi service. If you have any questions regarding this newly launched service, please feel free to reach out to us by commenting below.