Airtel Wifi Calling Feature Launched – List of Smartphones Supporting VoWifi

Earlier this month, Airtel became the first-ever Indian carrier to launch VoWifi (Voice over Wi-Fi) service in the Indian telecom market, which is the world’s second-largest mobile market in the world. While the company is continuously working to improve its network performance, we still face bad cellular reception in homes, offices, and shopping malls. With Airtel WiFi Calling service, its users can now make voice calls through any WiFi network. Back in 2017, Airtel launched the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service in India. As seen in the initial phase of the VoLTE launch, the newly launched Airtel WiFi Calling service is also limited to a very few smartphones as of now.

As per the company, the VoWifi feature currently works only for its users in Delhi who also need to be connected to Airtel Broadband. However, it is also working for a few Airtel users across the country even when they are connected to other Broadband services. With VoWifi, Bharti Airtel claims to offer superior indoor coverage along with crystal clear voice calls and superfast call connect.

List of all smartphones supporting Airtel Wifi Calling Feature:

Apple

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Plus

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Plus

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone SE

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

Samsung

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy J6

Galaxy On6

OnePlus

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Xiaomi

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Poco F1

All the Airtel users using any of the above mentioned smartphones has to manually enable both the VoLTE and Wifi Calling options from the setting menu to use the VoWifi service. If you have any questions regarding this newly launched service, please feel free to reach out to us by commenting below.