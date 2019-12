Xiaomi has launched its Mi MIX 3 smartphone last year and had demoed its 5G version back in December. While the regular variant had featured the Snapdragon 845 SoC, the 5G variant demoed and later introduced in June this year, had come with the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC. And, now the company appears to be gearing up to launch the successor to the Mi MIX 3 — the Mi MIX 4, as the specifications of the next flagship device have been surfaced online.

According to a Chinese leakster on Weibo, the next flagship device from Xiaomi, the Mi MIX 4 is expected to come with the latest top-of-the-line specifications and cameras. The leaked specs indicate Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which featured in gaming devices like ROG Phone 2 and the Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 Pro as well. Moreover, the Mi MIX 4 is said to be featuring a curved 2K full-screen notch or punch-hole-less display, as supposed to the earlier Mi MIX line-up.

The leaked specs have further indicated the Mi MIX 4 to be coming with a 108MP primary rear camera sensor, which could possibly mean that it is the same sensor launched by Samsung ISOCELL lately. This larger 108MP is further paired with a 16MP sensor followed by a 12MP sensor and a periscope camera sensor as well. In terms of storage, the Mi MIX 4 is expected to come with a massive 12GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage variant, which is said to be UFS 3.0 supported.

Furthermore, the Mi MIX 4 is powered by a 4500mAh battery, which supports the company’s 45W Fast Charge and in addition, the device supports reverse wireless charging, and it will also feature NFC, and a headphone jack as well. If these leaked specifications of the Mi MIX 4 from the tipster are believed to be accurate, then we can expect another top-of-the-line flagship from Xiaomi, this year. However, the expected launch date, pricing, and availability are yet to be known. Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.

