You are being Tracked everywhere even if you Opt out of Tracking!

Yes, you are reading it right. The social media giant Facebook has accepted that it tracks its user’s whereabouts even if they opt to stay out of tracking. Facebook sent a letter to US senators accepting the fact and also revealed how it can still figure out where its users are even after selecting not to share their location data.

On Tuesday, Facebook has clearly explained the ways it finds out where its users are and it was a response to a request for information by two senators. The social network has mentioned that the benefits of knowing a user’s whereabouts range from showing ads for a nearby dining or shopping place to fighting hackers and battling misinformation. Furthermore, it also added that clues for figuring out a user’s location include being tagged in a photo at a defined place or even check-in at a place.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley tweeted – “There is no opting out. No control over your personal information. That’s Big Tech. And that’s why Congress needs to take action.” Moreover, along with the location information shared by the users in the post, devices connecting to the internet are also given IP addresses and a user’s whereabouts are noted. This could be a bit imprecise when the devices are connected through telecom services.

The IP addresses of the uses help the companies to battle misinformation by showing the general origin of criminal activities. It also said that knowing the user’s general location will be helping them or the internet firms to protect accounts by detecting when there is a suspicious login behavior occurs.

The Social media giant also announced recently that it is ready for a data privacy law which will go into effect in California by early next year. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will be giving its users the right to see what data is being collected by the companies and whom it is being shared.