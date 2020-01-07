Ryzen 7 4800U is the World’s first 7nm Laptop Processor from AMD

At CES 2020, AMD has announced World’s first 7nm Laptop processor called Ryzen 7 4800U. This processor is said to be designed for mobiles from factors such as laptops offering a 4 percent improvement in single-thread processing. There is also a 90 percent jump in multi-thread processing and 28 percent in graphics performance. Furthermore, the latest Ryzen 7 4800U is also twice as power-efficient as the previous second-generation Ryzen series built on 12nm.

This new processor will be able to give more battery power when compared to its predecessors. The company’s CEO, Lisa Su has claimed that this is the world’s first 7nm processor and the third-get 4000 series will be available in U (ultra-thin), H (gamers/creators), and Pro series (ultra-thin business) configurations.

Well, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 will be the first system using this latest chipset form AMD and the company has also promised more other systems from different OEMs to come in the first quarter and more than 100 by the end of the year. Furthermore, apart from adding the new Ryzen mobile generation, AMD also revealed additions to its graphics lineup. The new 7nm Radeon RX5600XT is said to beat Nvidia’s GTX 1660 TI by a big margin.

AMD also calms that its new Ryzen 7 4800h graphics chip for laptops is faster than a desktop-class equivalent and the chip will be found in the Asus Zephyrus G14, which is a sleek gaming laptop which measures less than 18 mm thick. The Asus Zephyrus G14 laptop will be going for sale starting February 2020. We are pretty excited to see other manufacturers also to reveal their latest offering which will be used later this year. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.