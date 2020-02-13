Redmi Note 8 Price Hiked in India due to Impact on Supply Chain in China Caused by Coronavirus

The Redmi Note 8 that was launched earlier was retailing at Rs. 9,999 in India but now the price of the handset has been hiked by the company. This is due to the coronavirus outbreak that has been affecting the manufactures and this China-based supply chain has taken a blow and has forced it to hike the price of its Redmi Note 8 by Rs. 500

The company says, the hike is temporary and hopes that it should be selling the price at its original asking price as soon as the component cost gets stabilized. The handset is currently unavailable on Amazon as it has gone out of stock but Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be going on sale again very soon. Furthermore, the hike implemented is only on the 4GB + 64GB storage option only.

According to sources, the extended shutdown in China has impacted the companies Supply chain and there is a risk of impact on the overall quantum of component supplies os is apparent on Xiaomi’s official online site, Mi.com, and Amazon India. The Amazon product pages suggest the device with 4GB + 64GB storage option will be available in stock on the 18th of February.

Xiaomi is also trying hard to find an alternative supply channel for the components and raw materials. The short supply could be impacting the prices of these peripherals and making them costlier than the normal price and resulting in the hike in the pricing. Well, are you planning to get the Redmi Note 8 smartphone? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.